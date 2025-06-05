Expert shares iPhone tricks you may not know about

CHARLOTTE — One expert says, if you’re only using your phone for for messages, apps and phone calls, you may be missing out on some helpful features that could make your life easier.

Today, almost everyone carries a powerful computer in their back pocket at all times. The iPhone is full of state of the art features that update with each new model, but learning them all can be overwhelming.

Ned Hosic owns an iPhone repair store and says there are endless tricks to navigating your smart phone.

Hosic shared some of the iPhone tricks he likes and thinks you will to.

To search photos without scrolling:

Open the Photos app, and tap the magnifying glass search icon.

Hosic finds that searching location is most helpful.

You can also search an object in the photo. For example, if you can’t remember the location but you know you were sitting by a bonfire, you can search the word “fire,” and your phone will show you pictures where a fire was involved.

To edit text:

Holding the space bar on the keyboard, allows you to control the cursor.

From there, you can place it right where you want it to be.

There’s even a way to identify plants, he said.

Just take a picture then press the information icon at the bottom and you’ll see the words “look up plant or animal.” This will identify the species in the photo.

For more tips and tricks from Hosic, watch the video from Channel 9 above.

VIDEO: Stolen phones from South End bars tracked to different state, county

Stolen phones from South End bars tracked to different state, county

©2025 Cox Media Group