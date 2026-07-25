Community gathers to remember teen who was stabbed, drowned while in state custody

CHESTER, S.C. — A community is gathering at the Chester County Courthouse to remember a 13-year-old who was stabbed and drowned while in state custody.

Daryl Lowry was in foster care more than 100 miles away when he was murdered.

Family members say they want transparency into the investigation.

They say they haven’t gotten enough information from officials about what led up to the crime.

Lowry was from Chester, but a family attorney says he was in the custody of the state of South Carolina.

He was in McCormick County, near Strom Thurmond Lake, Monday when two older teenagers got into a physical fight with him.

State police say the older teens stabbed and drowned him.

Investigators arrested and charged 17-year-old Landen Moore with murder. The 16-year-old is in the custody of Juvenile Justice.

A lot of people in the community knew Lowry.

Family, friends, and community members plan to arrive at the county courthouse at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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