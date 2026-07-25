SouthPark center signs two luxury brands for first NC stores

CHARLOTTE — Specialty Shops SouthPark has inked deals with two luxury brands.

Serena & Lily and Faced, The Facial Studio have chosen the open-air retail center for their North Carolina debuts.

It’s part of Hill Partners Inc.’s vision for Specialty Shops, says Robert Spratt Jr., president of the firm.

“Serena & Lily and Faced are both best-in-class retailers whose first-to-North Carolina locations will further elevate the center’s unique mix and reinforce its position as Charlotte’s premier destination for boutique shopping and luxury services,” he says.

Keep reading this story on CBJ’s website here.

©2026 Cox Media Group