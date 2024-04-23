Express to close Charlotte store as it files for Ch. 11 bankruptcy, eyes sale

CHARLOTTE — Express Inc. is closing more than 100 stores across multiple brands as a potential sale looms. The retailer’s Charlotte store at Northlake Mall is among the locations slated for closure.

The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer today said a consortium led by WHP Global and including a subsidiary of Simon Property Group LP and Brookfield Properties have sent the company a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a “substantial majority” of Express’ retail stores and operations.

Express also said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware.

Express will close 95 of its namesake stores and all 12 UpWest brick-and-mortar locations.

Read more here.

VIDEO: David’s Bridal files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after layoff announcement

David’s Bridal files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after layoff announcement





©2024 Cox Media Group