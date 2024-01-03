Express decks at Charlotte Douglas Airport inaccessible due to traffic accident

CHARLOTTE — A traffic accident has caused the express deck self-park and express deck preferred parking to be inaccessible at Charlotte Douglas Airport Wednesday morning.

The airport tweeted that the decks would not be accessible to passengers and employees until 9 a.m.

Drive-up parking at the express deck will also not be available at this time.

Passengers who pre-booked for express deck locations during these hours are asked to check their emails for information about alternate parking arrangements.

Employees who park in these decks are asked to check their work emails or with a supervisor for guidance.

Charlotte Douglas said this incident will not have any impact on their other parking locations.

