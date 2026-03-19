FAA announces new tracking mandate after fatal DC midair collision

CHARLOTTE — Air traffic controllers will now use radar, not just visual checks, to track helicopters flying near planes at takeoff and landing, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday.

Until now, the FAA says air traffic controllers relied too heavily on pilot “see and avoid” operations.

Officials say the change could cause some delays for helicopters.

This comes after an army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet collided in midair last year near Washington D.C., killing 67 people, including a Charlotte-based flight crew.

The new requirement applies to over 150 of the nation’s busiest airports. Channel 9 has reached out to Charlotte Douglas International Airport to ask if their operations will be affected.

VIDEO: Family of pilot killed in DC collision seeks to reshape aviation rules

Family of pilot killed in DC collision seeks to reshape aviation rules

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