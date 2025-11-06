FAA to cut air traffic by 10% at major airports due to government shutdown

CHARLOTTE — The Federal Aviation Administration announced a 10% reduction in air traffic across 40 high-volume airports starting Friday, as the government shutdown continues to affect air traffic controllers.

The reduction in flights is a response to staffing pressures caused by the ongoing federal government shutdown, which has left many air traffic controllers without paychecks.

This move will significantly impact travelers flying in and out of major airports, including Charlotte Douglas Airport.

“There is going to be a 10% reduction in capacity at 40 of our locations,” said Sean Duffy from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Sean Cudahy from ‘The Points Guy’ noted, “These are workers, remember that we’re already, you know, short-staffed, working basically six-day weeks, 10-hour days, mandatory overtime, very stressful job. And then now you layer on weeks without a paycheck.”

The government shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history, has led to significant disruptions in various sectors, with air travel being particularly affected.

The FAA’s decision to cut air traffic aims to alleviate the pressure on air traffic controllers who are working without pay.

While the specific list of affected airports has not been released, air travel experts warn that passengers should be prepared for potential delays and cancellations.

Sean Cudahy advises travelers to stay in communication with their airlines to confirm flight statuses.

The situation is particularly concerning as it coincides with the busy travel period leading up to Thanksgiving, one of the busiest times for air travel in the United States. Travelers are advised to plan ahead and be prepared for possible disruptions.

As the government shutdown persists, the reduction in air traffic is expected to cause widespread delays and cancellations, affecting travelers nationwide.

The situation underscores the critical role of air traffic controllers and the challenges they face during this unprecedented shutdown.

