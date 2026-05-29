Facial recognition IDs 17-year-old suspect in Charlotte Walmart shooting, records show

CHARLOTTE — Court documents provide new details about a shooting inside a northwest Charlotte Walmart.

Channel 9 reported on Thursday that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested 17-year-old Xavier Tirado for reportedly shooting another 17-year-old on May 21 at the Walmart on Callabridge Court.

The affidavit says surveillance video shows the person who was shot was reaching into his waistband and grabbing a gun. As this happened, shots were fired at the victim.

The shooting wasn’t captured on video, but CMPD says cameras caught Tirado and a second suspect fleeing the store.

CMPD says investigators used NCDMV facial recognition technology to identify Tirado as the suspect.

He was charged with attempted murder and held on a $25,000 bond. He posted that bond the next morning and was released from jail.

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