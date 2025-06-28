Families, communities gather to celebrate Festa Junina in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Festa Junina, a vibrant celebration of Brazilian culture, took place in Uptown on Saturday.

The event began at 1 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. on Levine Avenue of the Arts, offering free admission to about 1,200 attendees.

Visitors enjoyed live music, games, arts, crafts, and a variety of delicious foods. Organizers said they were working to provide a rich cultural experience for Brazilian, Latin, and American families alike.

Festa Junina is an annual celebration that brings together diverse communities to enjoy traditional Brazilian festivities.

The Charlotte event featured multi-colored stalls set up along Levine Avenue of the Arts, creating a lively atmosphere for all ages.

Street closure began at 6 a.m. to prepare for the event, and all lanes between North Tryon and Church Streets are expected to reopen by 11 p.m.

