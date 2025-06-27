‘Helping people’: Wingate woman supports families in need through home food pantry

WINGATE, N.C. — Tucked in rural Union County, one woman gives food to hundreds of families each week through a food pantry she started on her own property.

Annette Burgess founded the nonprofit, Manna From Heaven, next to her home in Wingate about a decade ago.

She told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito that since then, it’s only grown.

“It’s hard for us to take any more applications on Wednesdays and Fridays because a hundred people is a lot of people to serve in 2 hours,” Burgess said.

Much of the food comes from Second Harvest Food Bank and donations from Food Lion.

“We don’t let nothing go to waste,” she said.

Volunteers from another nonprofit, Ground 40, help pack and distribute the boxes to families who travel from all over to receive them.

“I’m low income and it helps with the groceries,” Nancy Watts, who cares for her grandchildren and visits the pantry every Monday, said. “They were just so nice to share with us, and we just thank God for it.”

Burgess just built a shed on the property that she plans to install a commercial freezer in, but with so much to do, she says she could use some help.

“If they got any food they aren’t using, they are welcome to drop it off here,” she said “I’m out here 7 days a week.”

Burgess believes she’s doing God’s work and said she has no plans to slow down.

“My gift is helping people,” Burgess said. “I love to help people more than anything.”

Burgess said for people wanting to get food, there is an income requirement.

You can help support food pantries, like Manna from Heaven through our 9 Food Dive. We’re collecting nonperishable food for people and pets to help feed our neighbors in need.

