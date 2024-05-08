Family believes missing man is endangered

CHARLOTTE — Sam Haugh, 21, has been missing since April and family members are taking matters into their own hands and searching for answers.

“We want to know where our child is,” said Jennifer Haugh, his mother.

Jennifer Haugh said she is worried something happened to him in connection with his late boyfriend.

She has traveled from Pennsylvania to Salisbury to look for him.

“We want to know where our child is, whether he’s safe or not. And whatever happens, no matter what happens, just want you back,” she said.

Jennifer Haugh said she won’t stop until she finds her son.

Sam Haugh left their home in Pennsylvania on April 1 to move to Charlotte with his boyfriend, Jennifer Haugh said.

She said that Sam Haugh kept in constant contact with family members until April 26, which was when all communication stopped.

The last text messages show him asking Jennifer Haugh about a new medication he started.

Jennifer Haugh said although the communication stopped, his credit card was still in use.

On May 5, they filed a missing person’s report with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The same day, Sam Haugh’s boyfriend was found dead.

He died by suicide, according to a police report.

Jennifer Haugh is worried it’s connected to her son’s disappearance.

The boyfriend, who Channel 9 is not naming, has a violent criminal history.

“Something definitely happened,” his mother said.

Jennifer Haugh’s search for answers brought her to Salisbury Wednesday at the Hampton Inn.

The mother said she found a charge on her son’s credit card from May 4 for a service to move his car to the hotel parking lot.

A source told Channel 9 that CMPD took the car back to Charlotte on Wednesday.

“Sam is an endangered and vulnerable young adult, who doesn’t have a phone,” she said. “He doesn’t have any money. He doesn’t have a credit card, and he has no way to survive.”

Jennifer Haugh is begging for him to come home.

“Sam, we love you, and we want you to come home,” his mother said. “It’s all we want. No matter what.”

CMPD said the case is being investigated by the Missing Persons Unit, which is active and ongoing.

