Family dispute turns violent in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an assault with a deadly weapon following a violent family dispute on Nobles Avenue Sunday.

Officers say the altercation left one victim with serious injuries, including a stab wound that punctured her lung.

Police said the victims provided video evidence showing the assault as it happened.

According to an incident report, Paulette Gibson was seen in the video swinging a knife multiple times at one of the victims, aiming for her head and upper body.

The report also states that a golf club was used during the fight, and that Paulette Gibson’s 10-year-old daughter participated in the assault without her mother intervening.

Police say Gibson was later arrested and, during questioning, first claimed she “did not know who stabbed,” before admitting the confrontation was planned over an ongoing dispute involving their children.

CMPD continues to investigate the incident, which they say underscores how family disputes can quickly escalate into serious violence.

