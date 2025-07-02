Family dog reunites with owners 9 months after reported missing

ROCK HILL, S.C. — There was a sweet reunion a Florida family and this dog reported missing in York County more than nine months ago.

Dice, a three-year-old Shih Tzu, was riding shotgun back to Florida Tuesday morning.

In September 2024, we told you Dice hopped out of the car when his owner stopped at a Rock Hill gas station.

Surveillance pictures showed a woman picking dice up in the parking lot and driving off with him.

His owners say Dice was found this week when someone took him to a local vet for treatment.

The doctor scanned his microchip and realized he’d been reported missing.

VIDEO: Asheville woman rushes dogs to vet after they fight off bear

Asheville woman rushes dogs to vet after they fight off bear

©2025 Cox Media Group