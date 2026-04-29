Missing woman’s remains found; suspect in South Carolina arrested

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. — Luke Douglas Jr. is facing new charges in Bennettsville, S.C., after human remains believed to be those of missing Chesterfield County woman LaShaunda Spurlock were discovered.

Douglas was served with a second warrant on Wednesday, accused of destroying, altering, or tampering with DNA.

Detectives previously indicated the remains could be Spurlock, who was reported missing in 2024.

The additional charge further details the allegations against Junior, who is currently being held on bond.

Douglas was accused of throwing the body into the trash and destroying, altering, or tampering with DNA.

He has not been charged with murder as police continue their investigation in Bennettsville.

Reggie Davis, a cousin of Spurlock, spoke about the emotional toll the situation has taken on their family.

“To go from seeing her occasionally to not seeing her in two years is just crazy; it’s a mental battle for my family,” Davis said.

Spurlock, who has a learning disability, was last seen in 2024. She was observed getting into a car with a man not far from her Chesterfield County home.

Her remains may have been thrown into the trash at an apartment complex in Bennettsville.

As of Wednesday, official autopsy results are still pending to confirm the identity of the remains and the cause of death. Neighbors and family members are hoping for quick answers.

Sabrina Thomas, a neighbor, expressed the desire for justice for Spurlock.

“Yeah, I’ll be justice for her because she deserves it. Because nobody deserves to be put away like that,” Thomas said. Davis also added, “She doesn’t deserve to leave like that.”

Police stated that Douglas admitted to hiding a decomposing body inside his apartment before placing it in the trash. He is currently in jail on a $250,000 bond.

Official autopsy results are also still pending to confirm the identity of the remains and how the person died. Investigators and the family are currently awaiting these results.

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