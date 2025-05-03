Family finds Lancaster woman dead from gunshot wound behind wheel of car

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a woman with a gunshot wound just before midnight on Friday.

Investigators said the woman was driving to Rock Hill when her family lost contact with her. She left her Lancaster home alone, so her family began searching for her.

The family found the victim in her car on Riverside Road, behind the wheel with a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, the woman was deceased inside her 2021 Honda Accord, officials said.

The coroner responded to the scene, and the woman’s car was towed for processing. Investigators began interviews and collecting evidence, officials said.

“This investigation is just beginning, and we have multiple personnel interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence, and running down leads to determine what happened on Riverside Road last night,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “If anyone saw or heard anything or knows anything that might be related to this shooting, please contact us immediately. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Investigators have identified the victim as a 40-year-old, Larisha Thompson. Officials said an autopsy has been scheduled for later this week.

Anyone with information on this case has been asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

