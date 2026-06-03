More NC school districts defy state calendar law, start August classes early

More school districts in North Carolina are choosing not to follow the state’s calendar law.

A report to the State Board of Education said 33 out of 115 districts will start next school year earlier in August than legally allowed. That’s three more than this year.

In our area, Mooresville and Kannapolis are on the list, along with Gaston, Lincoln, Cleveland, Anson, and Stanly counties, according to the Charlotte Observer.

School officials have said that starting earlier than the end of August allows high school students to take final exams before Christmas break without having to shorten the fall semester.

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