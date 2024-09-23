‘I will find out the truth’: Family looks for justice after crash that killed new father

GASTONIA, N.C. — DeMario McCoy was a passenger in a car that hit a building Friday night in Gastonia -- now there are messages of support for him and his family among the crumbled bricks and car parts left at the scene.

McCoy’s family told Channe 9′s Ken Lemon that he loved playing with his child and enjoyed being a new father. His son is just one month old.

“He loved his son more than anything in this world,” said McCoy’s grandmother, Debbie Adams.

Adams says there will be no new father-and-son memories to share.

Family members say Friday night, Gastonia police knocked on their door and told them that he died instantly in the crash.

Two other people in the car survived, including a cousin of McCoy who was driving the vehicle. McCoy was in the back seat of hte car.

“I won’t ever see him again, ever. He didn’t deserve to die,” Adams said. “That’s my grandson, that’s my first, first-born grandson. I helped raise that boy.”

Adams says the driver shouldn’t have been going so fast through a residential neighborhood to cause that much damage to a building and even more to the car. Police haven’t said how fast the driver was traveling.

McCoy’s family members said they want justice for the 22-year-old father. For them, that includes charges against the driver and anyone else responsible for causing this crash.

Adams says she wants answers. She’s asking her own questions as police investigate.

“Truth, and believe I will find out the truth,” she said.

Adams told Lemon she wants the other two people in the car to get out of the hospital, then she wants the driver to go to jail.

McCoy’s family says they’ve been through a lot this year -- just two months ago, they raised money to cover the funeral of a 19-year-old relative who died unexpectedly. Now, they have turned to GoFundMe to cover McCoy’s memorial -- you can help by clicking this link.

