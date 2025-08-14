Family of man shot by Hickory police files lawsuit against officers, city

HICKORY, N.C. — The family of Timothy Craig Setzer Jr., who was shot and killed by Hickory police officers in August 2023, has filed a lawsuit against the officers involved and the city of Hickory.

The lawsuit, filed by Bonnie Alemeta-Christina Tolley, the administrator of Setzer’s estate, claims that Setzer was unarmed and facing away from the officers when he was shot.

The family is represented by Burts Law from Newton, according to the Hickory Record.

The lawsuit names three officers, Aaron Caine Travis, Austin Ryan Steele, and Isam Gamal Shamseldin, as defendants, along with the city of Hickory.

It alleges excessive use of force, wrongful death, and negligence.

According to previous statements from the Hickory Police Department, Setzer was shot after he allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband while running from officers.

As of Thursday morning, Hickory police have not responded to requests for comment regarding the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks to address the circumstances surrounding Setzer’s death and holds the officers and the city accountable for the alleged actions leading to his death.

