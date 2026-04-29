Family members push for answers in Alexander County homicide

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a 20-year-old man is seeking answers after he was shot and killed outside his home in Alexander County.

Deputies say Landon Barker was killed along Fairmont Court in Stony Point on April 21.

Police initially got a call about a disturbance going on at the home. Then, a neighbor called 911 after hearing yelling and reports of several gunshots.

When deputies arrived, they said they found Landon Barker in the yard where he died, despite life-saving efforts from first responders.

Investigators later charged Jeremiah Freeland with murder and Jacob Perkins with accessory after the fact after they say the two fled the scene in a white Nissan.

Alexander County homicide

With help from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects were pulled over hours after the murder in Statesville for running a stop sign. It was then that officials were able to connect them to the deadly shooting.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke to Landon’s father who said he’s hoping to get answers in the case.

“Everybody loved him,” Corey Barker said. “He had a big heart. It don’t make no sense what happened to him. We need answers.”

TUNE IN: At 5:30 p.m. on Eyewitness News, Dave Faherty shares more information on the murder weapon and the evidence found inside Barker’s home.

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