2 men charged in Alexander County homicide

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested and charged in an Alexander County homicide that happened on Tuesday night, deputies said.

A neighbor of a home at 71 Fairmont Court in Stony Point called 911 after they heard yelling followed by gunshots.

Deputies got there and found the victim outside the home. They tried to save the person but couldn’t.

Jeremiah Hernandez Freeland, 21, of Statesville, and Jacob Brooks Perkins, 19, listed as homeless, were seen driving away in a Nissan Altima. Iredell County sheriff’s deputies stopped the car on Hickory Highway near Statesville and arrested the two.

Freeland was charged with murder.

Perkins was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

They are both being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond, with a first appearance in District Court on Monday.

Alexander County homicide

Family members requested that the sheriff’s office not release the victim’s name.

This remains an active investigation.

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