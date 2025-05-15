Loved ones outraged after accused killer named ‘Biggest Flirt’ in Gastonia high school yearbook

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A family is outraged after their loved one’s accused killer was featured in his high school yearbook as one of its “Biggest Flirts.”

They’re now demanding a public apology from the Gastonia high school where the victim and suspect were seniors.

Channel 9’s Gaston County reporter Ken Lemon spoke with the victim’s sister who launched on online petition.

Brandon Sullivan’s sister moved out of state after he was killed.

Loved ones worked to ensure a page recognizing Sullivan made it into the Hunter Huss High School yearbook. His sister waited for her copy by mail, but she now wants a refund and a public apology.

Taylor Ramsey said when she opened her brother’s yearbook she is reminded of the deadly shooting.

“Disrespect, disregard for Brandon,” Ramsey said in a Zoom interview.

Sullivan was shot and killed during a robbery attempt in February.

His schoolmate, Moises Pena Gonzalez, was the first of four people arrested for the homicide.

Prosecutors said he set up the meeting that ended in the fatal shooting.

Then the yearbook was released this week with the superlative, “Biggest Flirts” above the accused killer’s name.

“How could no member of staff stop and think, maybe this is a bad idea?” the victim’s sister said.

She said she understands that Pena Gonzalez has a senior picture and a picture with the football team, but she said the “Biggest Flirts” entry should have been left out.

“If you were able to put my brother in at the last minute then why was nobody higher up in the chain able to remove pictures of Moises,” Ramsey said.

She said the principal apologized to her via email.

“For me that’s not enough,” she said. “There are 300 people that feel as passionate about this as I do that also deserve an apology.”

More than 300 people signed her online petition, including Sullivan’s girlfriend, for a public apology.

“It hurts. It hurts bad,” said Lyndsey Spurling.

The few students Channel 9 connected with on campus Thursday didn’t want to talk

A parent who knows both students says she understands the request from Sullivan’s family and loved ones.

“I’d probably feel the same as they did if it was one of my kids,” said parent Nicole Hanson.

Meanwhile, Pena Gonzalez has been indicted for murder.

Prosecutors said they are taking the early steps moving towards a trial.

Channel 9 reached out to Gaston County School officials for a response to the request for a public apology. They have not replied.

