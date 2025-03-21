Three arrested in Goble Street murder investigation

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three more individuals have been arrested in the ongoing murder investigation in the Goble Street neighborhood.

On February 27, at approximately 1:30 am, officers discovered a vehicle at the intersection of York Hwy and Hudson Blvd.

Inside the vehicle, one victim was found dead from a gunshot wound, and another victim had been assaulted.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, Diontaye Jones has been arrested in connection with this case.

Jones has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Gaston County Jail without bond.

In addition to Jones, two juveniles have also been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

They are being held at the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with additional information on the incident is encouraged to contact Detective J. Waldrop at 704-866-3320.

