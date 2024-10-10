Family remembers father of 2 killed while working in tow truck

CHARLOTTE — Khyre Grier was a son, a friend, and the dad to two little boys. Police say someone shot and killed him two weeks ago off Eastcrest Drive; now, his family and friends are joining hands to honor the man they knew.

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz spoke with the mother of Grier’s 5-year-old son on Thursday. She said the hardest part is having to explain to their son that his father went away and won’t be coming back.

Thursday night, she and others hope to find comfort during a vigil for Grier.

“His smile, you could see his smile - you could hear his laugh.”

Grier’s mother and former girlfriend both have minutes of laughter, but they endure hours of deep sadness.

For Kiana Gillespie, the waves of grief have yet to settle in as she remembers the father of their son, Emmanuel.

“He was just so happy with his child and his son loved him dearly,” Gillespie said.

Police say Grier was working as a tow truck driver in east Charlotte two weeks ago when he was gunned down as he sat in his truck, doing his job.

Gillespie remembers the moment she found out.

“I just, I just dropped to the floor,” she said.

It was a tragic end to a life spent devoted to his children, including Emmanuel.

“Today he was like, ‘Is my dad outside to take me to school?’ and I just kind of paused in the middle of my steps ... and I said, ‘No baby, he’s not outside, but he’s here with us,’” Gillespie told Sáenz.

As family and friends gather to honor Grier Thursday night, they’re keeping his name and memory alive.

“I just want everyone to just think about the good times you had with him,” Gillespie said.

She told Sáenz it’s like a piece of her heart is gone.

Grier’s family is in desperate need of help to cover his funeral costs. If you want to help, you can find information at this link.

Police have arrested the two men they believe killed Grier. One suspect was arrested here in Charlotte, the other was arrested in Texas.

