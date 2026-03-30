Suspect arrested, charged after pregnant woman stabbed in Cotswold parking lot

CHARLOTTE — Marvina Marie Hardy has been arrested in Florida in connection with the stabbing of a pregnant woman in a Cotswold parking lot, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced on Monday afternoon. The arrest comes two weeks after the initial attack was first reported.

While the victim was injured in the stabbing, officials confirmed that her unborn baby was not harmed.

Hardy was located by detectives, with the assistance of South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Florida Division Law Enforcement, and the Florida State Highway Patrol.

Newly released 911 calls from the scene of the stabbing capture the immediate response from bystanders. The recordings indicate that store employees tried to assist the pregnant woman in the parking lot until emergency responders arrived.

CMPD releases footage of suspect accused of stabbing pregnant woman at Cotswold shopping center

The victim, who had non-life-threatening injuries, previously stated she did not know the woman who attacked her. The motive for the stabbing remains unknown as investigators continue to process the case.

Hardy is currently in custody and awaiting extradition back to Mecklenburg County, where she will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury, and battery of an unborn child.

VIDEO: Cotswold Village stabbing

Pregnant woman stabbed in Cotswold in random act of violence

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