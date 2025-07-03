Family sues CMS over negligence in 2019 child sex abuse case

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled today that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools does not have immunity in a 2019 child sex abuse lawsuit.

A family sued CMS and three employees for negligence after their 6-year-old daughter was sexually abused by Ricardo Mata, who pleaded guilty to indecent liberties.

The incidents happened at Eastover Elementary and Covenant Presbyterian Church.

Ricardo Mata ran an after-school program called Play Spanish.

The lawsuit claimed that CMS’ police department was aware of other allegations against Mata as early as 2013.

The court’s decision allows the lawsuit against CMS and its employees to proceed, potentially leading to further legal consequences for the district.

