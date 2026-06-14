2 shot overnight near Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police say two people are in custody after a shooting early Sunday morning near Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers in the area heard the shooting just after midnight.

Officers heard multiple gunshots near the park and started looking for people involved. They found two people who had been shot.

MEDIC said the victims were taken to the hospital and they’re expected to survive.

CMPD says more officers found two suspects who were connected to the shooting. Their identities haven’t been released yet.

Witnesses reported hearing over a dozen gunshots. A photo shared on social media shows a window that overlooks Truist Field and it had a bullet hole in it from the shooting overnight.

Mecklenburg County started staffing additional security around Romare Bearden Park after a series of violent incidents in Uptown last year, and CMPD credited its officers enforcing Charlotte’s curfew ordinance for responding to the shooting quickly.

Channel 9 is checking on court records for more information about the shooting suspects.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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