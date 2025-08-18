Farmer’s congressional bid highlights rural issues and community resilience

FAIRVIEW, N.C — Jamie Ager, a fifth-generation farmer from western North Carolina, is running for Congress after facing significant challenges from Hurricane Helene and losing a key beef contract due to federal budget cuts. He is part of a new wave of Democratic candidates aiming to connect with rural voters.

“The ideas of helping poor people, being neighborly, the ideal of doing those things, I think, are worthy, good ideas that are actually popular,” Ager said, expressing his views on national Democrats.

Ager’s farm, Hickory Nut Gap, was heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene, which caused widespread damage across western North Carolina, according to the Associated Press.

The storm left many without power and disrupted local infrastructure, prompting Ager to host community cookouts and provide support to neighbors.

Despite these efforts, Ager faced additional setbacks when he lost a beef contract with local schools, a result of cuts to the U.S. Department of Agriculture under the Trump administration. This loss highlighted the challenges faced by rural communities under changing federal policies.

Democrats believe that candidates like Ager, who have strong community connections and firsthand experience with local issues, can resonate with voters in districts where the Democratic brand has struggled. Ager’s candidacy is seen as a high-risk, high-reward opportunity to flip a district that has been a Republican stronghold since 2011.

As Ager embarks on his congressional campaign, his unique background and community-focused approach may offer Democrats a chance to regain trust in a district that has long eluded them. His candidacy underscores the party’s strategy to connect with rural voters by emphasizing local credibility and practical solutions.

