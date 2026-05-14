Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte May 15-17

CHARLOTTE — It’s a busy weekend in and around the Queen City. With the weather heating up, it’s the perfect time to get out and enjoy the festivals, games, concerts and more going on near you.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

The Johnston Family YMCA in NoDa is offering a Free Fun Friday for kids up to age 12 and their guardians. There will be a story time, arts and crafts, outdoor activities and more Friday morning.

Eat, drink and dance at Resident Culture Brewing Company’s Food Truck Friday.

Head to Free Range Brewery for an arts and tattoo festival Friday evening.

River Jam is back at the Whitewater Center. The Wilson Springs Hotel will play Friday night, followed by Miles Nielson & The Rusted Hearts Saturday.

The 29th Annual St. Philip Neri Italian Festival will be held in Fort Mill this weekend. It kicks off Thursday with an opening night celebration. Enjoy food and beverage tastings, live music, a parade, activities and more through Saturday.

Take a trip back in time at Downtown Belmont’s Friday Night Live. This weekend’s concert is 80s Night featuring Kids in America.

Ole 60 will perform at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Friday night.

For true crime fans, delve into the psychology of serial killers with a special presentation by clinical psychologist and crime expert Dr. Rachel Toles at the Carolina Theatre.

Step aboard the Titanic with an immersive tour and exhibition at The Park Expo & Conference Center. It opens Friday.

The York County Library presents the 2026 LibraryCon, a family-friendly comic and pop culture convention, Saturday. The event will feature guest authors, cosplay contests, crafts and activities and more at the Main Library in Rock Hill.

Get a free cup of elote with any drink purchase at Pilot Brewing Saturday.

The Charlotte Asian & Dragon Boat Festivals will be held Saturday at Ramsey Creek Park on Lake Norman. The annual festival celebrates the Asian-Pacific Heritage Month of May with colorful cultural presentations, food, vendors and the exciting dragon boat race.

The Cheerwine Festival returns Saturday in Downtown Salisbury. Celebrate the Southern classic with food vendors, live entertainment and, of course, all the Cheerwine you can drink.

Also on Saturday, get outside and play at Roly Poly Fest at Rob Wallace Park in Midland.

Celebrate National Barbecue Day at The Improper Pig and enter a drawing for a chance to win free barbecue for a year.

Check out the Pineville Arts in the Park Festival Saturday.

There will be a Daytime Warehouse Rave at NoDa Art House Saturday with multiple DJs and artist vendors.

Enjoy local bands, food trucks, vendors and more at the Cornelius Jazz Festival Saturday evening.

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of “Monsters, Inc.” with a free outdoor screening at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis.

Watch Carolina Ascent take on the Sporting Jax Saturday night at the American Legion Memorial Stadium. In honor of the team’s 10-game winning streak, fans will get $10 off tickets for the game — that’s just $9.

And Charlotte FC will play Toronto FC Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

Dave Matthews Band will play Truliant Amphitheater Saturday night.

Honor the musical legacy of the late D’Angelo at the Carolina Theatre’s tribute show, “Smooth: The Sounds of D’Angelo.”

Urban District Market, Seoul Food Meat Co. and the Japanese Association in Charlotte will hold the Charlotte Japan Fest Saturday and Sunday. There will be traditional food, games and cultural presentations.

Head to the North Carolina Transportation Museum for the Historic Spencer Shops Train Show. The two-day event features model trains, layouts, collectors and more.

The Charlotte Knights are playing the Norfolk Tides at Truist Field this weekend.

Hattie’s Tap & Tavern will have a Super Smash Bros. Tournament Sunday evening.

John Legend is set to perform at Ovens Auditorium Sunday night.

©2024 Cox Media Group