YORK, S.C. — The family of a fatal crash victim from Clover started a GoFundMe to raise funds for the victim’s funeral.

Ray Lail Jr. was hit by a sedan while riding a bike on Thursday on South Carolina Highway 55 near Soaring Eagles Road.

Lail was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.

To help Lail’s family with funeral costs, visit his GoFundMe.

