Fire in Taylorsville claims life of 67-year-old woman

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A 67-year-old woman was found dead Tuesday following a fire at a home on Royal Russell Road in Taylorsville.

Authorities identified the victim as Sally Marshall Lackey, officials with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials reported that there are currently no signs of foul play.

The incident was initially reported to authorities as a request for a welfare check at the residence. When deputies arrived on the scene, they did not see any visible flames or exterior signs of a fire.

Upon entering the home, investigators discovered Lackey’s body and found evidence indicating a fire had occurred inside the structure. The discovery was made despite the lack of damage visible from the outside of the building.

The investigation into the fatal incident involves the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal and the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by local and state authorities. Final determinations regarding the origin of the fire have not yet been released.

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