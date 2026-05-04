Shooting in Chester leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

CHESTER, S.C. — One person died and another was hospitalized following a shots-fired incident in the City of Chester on Sunday evening, police announced on Monday afternoon.

Officers with the City of Chester Police Department responded to the 100 block of Pinckney Street at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been requested and has assumed the lead in the investigation.

Upon arrival at the scene, police located one individual who was pronounced deceased. Another person received medical treatment at a local hospital for their injuries.

The incident remains an active and ongoing investigation.

City officials have stated that acts of violence such as this have no place in the community.

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