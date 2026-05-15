Overturned tractor-trailer blocks Midland road

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Mount Pleasant Road South in Midland was shut down Friday morning due to an overturned tractor-trailer crash.

Cabarrus County officials said it happened just before 4 a.m. southeast of Concord, near Carriker Road.

Video from SkyDrone 9 shows the tractor-trailer lying on its side perpendicular to the road.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Channel 9 is asking if anyone was hurt in the crash, what the truck was carrying and how long the road will be shut down.

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This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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