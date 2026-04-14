Father-and-son business installs plumbing in St. Jude Dream Home

WAXHAW, N.C. — Tickets for the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale Thursday. The 3,000-square-foot, custom home could be yours for the price of a $100 ticket.

Gillespie & Son installed all of the plumbing, including a special perk in the main shower.

“It’s all digital, so there’s no handheld,” Joe Gillespie said. “You can hook it up to your phone, lay in bed, start the shower up,” Joe Gillespie said.

It’s the company’s first St. Jude Dream Home. The father-and-son business donated more than $16,000 worth of labor.

Because companies, like Gillespie & Son, donate so much of the labor and materials, ticket sales to win the house benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and ensure no family ever receives a bill for their cancer treatment.

Dream Home tickets go on sale at 6 a.m. Thursday. The winning ticket will be drawn June 17.

Learn more about the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway here.

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