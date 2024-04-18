Father, son duo prepare to compete in UCI BMX Racing World Championships

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Father and son Zach and Gage Yonce are preparing to compete on their home tracks in Rock Hill against some of the best BMX racers from around the globe.

The duo both qualified for this year’s UCI BMX Racing World Championships and believe it or not, they haven’t been riding for long.

“We actually came to Worlds in 2017 and just watched it, and then kind of gradually came out a few times. And then about two and a half years ago, we started doing it full-time,” Zach Yonce explained.

More than 4,000 BMX riders from 50 countries will be in Rock Hill next month for the intense competition.

Piedmont EMS is gearing up to treat riders if they get injured on the tracks.

