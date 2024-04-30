How you can support families of fallen officers after east Charlotte standoff

CHARLOTTE — An organization known for its support of law enforcement is jumping in to help families impacted following a deadly shootout in east Charlotte.

On Monday, four officers were killed and four others were hurt while attempting to serve an arrest warrant for a wanted felon.

Back the Blue started a GoFundMe in hopes of assisting the partners, mothers, and children of those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy.

Channel 9 spoke with Gadi Adelman, the North Carolina chairman of the organization, who said money is not the only thing that could help at this moment.

“I don’t care if it’s $1 or $5, whatever they can afford. But right now, more than ever, each and every time anyone is out and about, if you see an officer, just walk up to him and say thank you, because right now, morale is at an all-time low. And this is just going to take it even lower,” Adelman explained.

So far, the organization has raised more than $13,000; however, the goal is to raise $250,000.

