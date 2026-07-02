Father-son duo transforms 1976 Mack truck for America 250

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A father and son in Catawba County worked together to help others enjoy America’s 250th celebration.

Nathan Wike and his dad painted stars and stripes on an old Mack truck that was built in 1976.

“We have not done one before,” he said. “Being part of a father-son duo, it really hits home because we now have a piece here that we both have put a lot of heart and soul and effort into.”

They plan on parking the heavy-duty workhorse in their yard for a car show along Blackburn Ridge Road for the Fourth of July.

The project has been in the works since December 2025.

The family plans to set off fireworks after the car show on Saturday.

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