Investigators continue to piece together deadly crime spree that crossed state lines

CHARLOTTE — Deputies say they’ve responded to previous calls at a home where a son is now accused of shooting his mother to death.

He’s charged in a crime spree that crossed state lines.

Investigators in Union County say the suspect showed up at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police South Division and confessed to shooting and injuring one person and killing another.

It’s a bizarre, deadly shooting spree that investigators in both Carolinas are still piecing together.

“This is something that we do not see everyday here in Union County,” said Lt. Matthew Winfrey with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Slava Pak is responsible for two Sunday evening shootings: one in Chester County, South Carolina, and another at his home in Waxhaw.

“We do believe that the incident here on Mini Ranch took place first and then he went down to Chester for whatever reason,” said Winfrey.

Pak them went to Charlotte where he told police he had committed a crime.

“To go turn himself in, I would say that is a bit confusing to us,” Winfrey said. “We are glad he did that.”

Winfrey says no one came to the door when deputies arrived at the home on Mini Ranch Road.

“Whenever they got to one of the windows, they could see a body laying on the ground,” he said.

Investigators say it was the body of Slava Pak’s mother, Larisa Pak, and that she was shot multiple times.

“We’ve had incidences out here, just knowing that we’ve had to respond there for some mental issues from time to time,” Winfrey said.

He says, so far, Slava Pak hasn’t given a reason for the rampage.

“I don’t know what was going through his mind to complete this heinous act,” said Winfrey. “I don’t know if he was mad at her for one reason or another.”

It’s a tragic reminder, he says, of the challenges families face when mental health issues turn violent.

“It is a challenge, even for us,” Winfrey said. “Our hearts go out to those families who are having to deal with that.”

Slava Pak is currently being held in the Union County Jail without bond, facing a charge of first-degree murder. At some point he’ll have to be extradited to Chester County to face charges in the shooting where the victim survived.

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