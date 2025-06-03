FBI releases additional Shanquella Robinson files

CHARLOTTE — The FBI has released dozens of new pages inside the Shanquella Robinson investigation file. While many of them are redacted, some of them provide new details about how the FBI tried to find out what happened to the Charlotte woman whose mysterious death gained worldwide attention.

Shanquella Robinson went on the trip with six friends who said she died of alcohol poisoning. They immediately left to come back to the States. A video then surfaced of Shanquella being attacked.

The original autopsy claimed she died of neck and spinal cord injuries.

In January 2023, Channel 9 covered a press conference held by Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, the attorney general of Baja California Sur. In the press conference, he said the case was still under investigation.

One of the newly released documents by the FBI was a letter to his office. It was sent the day of the press conference.

The FBI asked the AG 11 questions, including: Who owns the villa, and were they interviewed?

Are there any videos or images from the hotel’s security cameras that include Robinson or people associated with her?

And is there any report available from the ambulance crew?

A response to these questions was not included in the new Robinson papers, but it’s possible it will be in future batches.

The FBI released this document, saying they downloaded the contents of someone’s phone on the trip. The document said they found no evidence that revealed any information on the cause of death. Just a few comments expressing distress over the death

The person seen hitting Shanquella in the video was identified as Daejhanae Jackson. She has since changed her name to E’Mani Green.

Last week, she acknowledged the lawsuit against her and her travelmates for the first time. She asked a judge for more time to respond to it so she could hire an attorney.

Four of the travelmates are asking the judge to dismiss the case. They argued the US is an improper venue for the trial, and the arguments would be more appropriate in Mexico. A judge will decide whether to dismiss the case or let it stand at a later date.

