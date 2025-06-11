FDA approves new RSV treatment for infants

CHARLOTTE — The Food and Drug Administration approved a new vaccine to help protect infants from RSV on Monday.

The treatment is called Enflonsia. It is a monoclonal antibody made by Merck.

It’s given in a single dose to infants during their first virus season.

RSV can cause severe infection of the lungs in infants and older adults, according to Mayo Clinic.

Researchers say this antibody helps reduce lower respiratory infections that need medical attention.

Merck hopes Enflonsia will be available before the start of next year.

They are still waiting on recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

