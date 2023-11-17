Local

FDA says fruit pouches sold in NC had 200 times the legal level of lead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Fruit Pouch Lead This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches. The FDA is screening imports of cinnamon from multiple countries for toxic lead contamination after growing reports of children who were sickened after eating pouches of applesauce and apple puree. Cinnamon from a manufacturer in Ecuador is the “likely source” of high levels of lead found in recalled pouches of applesauce puree linked to illnesses in at least 34 children in 22 states, the FDA said Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (FDA via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

CHARLOTTE — New information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says food pouches that were sold in North Carolina and other states had levels of lead in them that were hundreds of times greater than federal guidelines.

The apple cinnamon puree fruit pouches were made by Wanabana, Weis, and Schnucks, and a nationwide recall was issued after several children in North Carolina got sick.

According to the FDA, the fruit pouches came from Ecuador, and the agency believes it was the cinnamon that was contaminated.

Now, the FDA is screening cinnamon shipments from multiple other countries.

As of Thursday, the FDA reported that 34 people have gotten sick following the lead exposure, including five children in North Carolina.

If your child has eaten the recalled puree, you’re being directed to call your child’s doctor to get a blood test, the FDA advised.

Lead can affect people at any age or health.

Symptoms of short-term lead exposure may include:

  • Headache
  • Abdominal pain or colic
  • Vomiting
  • Anemia

The symptoms of long-term exposure may include:

  • Irritability
  • Lethargy
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle aches, prickling or burning sensations
  • Occasional abdominal discomfort
  • Constipation
  • Difficulty concentrating
  • Muscular exhaustibility
  • Headache
  • Tremor
  • Weight loss

