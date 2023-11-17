FDA says fruit pouches sold in NC had 200 times the legal level of lead

CHARLOTTE — New information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says food pouches that were sold in North Carolina and other states had levels of lead in them that were hundreds of times greater than federal guidelines.

The apple cinnamon puree fruit pouches were made by Wanabana, Weis, and Schnucks, and a nationwide recall was issued after several children in North Carolina got sick.

According to the FDA, the fruit pouches came from Ecuador, and the agency believes it was the cinnamon that was contaminated.

Now, the FDA is screening cinnamon shipments from multiple other countries.

As of Thursday, the FDA reported that 34 people have gotten sick following the lead exposure, including five children in North Carolina.

If your child has eaten the recalled puree, you’re being directed to call your child’s doctor to get a blood test, the FDA advised.

Lead can affect people at any age or health.

Symptoms of short-term lead exposure may include:

Headache

Abdominal pain or colic

Vomiting

Anemia

The symptoms of long-term exposure may include:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches, prickling or burning sensations

Occasional abdominal discomfort

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating

Muscular exhaustibility

Headache

Tremor

Weight loss

