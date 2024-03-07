Federal government asking for community input regarding ‘corporate greed’ in healthcare.

CHARLOTTE — The federal government is asking for your input on healthcare costs.

Three agencies want to know more about what some would consider “corporate greed” in healthcare.

The Department of Justice, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Federal Trade Commission are reporting that private equity firms and other corporations are more involved in this industry and that their focus on profits can jeopardize patient care.

The agencies are asking patients, doctors, and insurers to comment on primary care, hospitals, behavioral health, dialysis clinics, nursing homes, hospices, etc.

Community members are asked to visit Regulations.gov to share their stories. The deadline is May 6.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke is asking regulators what they plan to do with the information.

We will relay their response once we receive it.

