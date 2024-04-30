Officials identify Deputy U.S. Marshal killed in east Charlotte shootout

CHARLOTTE — It had been over 80 years since a deputy U.S. Marshal was killed in North Carolina until Monday’s deadly shootout in east Charlotte.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service identified Thomas Weeks, 48, as the fourth officer who died.

U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis called Weeks a “hero” during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Weeks died in the line of duty at about 1:30 p.m. Monday while the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force was attempting to arrest a wanted fugitive in a home. Police said a suspect opened fire on the group of officers, killing Weeks and three more officers. Four more officers were hurt in the shootout, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Director of US Marshals Service says Deputy US Marshal Thomas Weeks leaves behind a wife and four children.



He's being hailed a hero.



According to Davis, Weeks transferred to the Western District of North Carolina about 10 years ago, and he had been with the U.S. Marshals Service for 13 years. Before that, he had eight years of experience with Customs and Border Protection.

Davis said losing a deputy is like “losing a family member,” but he praised the work that was done by Weeks and the task force for “removing those violent and most dangerous from our community.”

“They are truly America’s finest, and it’s just an honor to serve with them,” Davis said.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the last marshal killed in North Carolina was on Aug. 2, 1939. The last U.S. Marshal killed in the line of duty before Monday was in February 2022 in Nevada.

Weeks is survived by his wife and four children.

You can learn how to support the fallen officers by clicking this link.

