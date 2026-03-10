Federal judge drops charge against man who photographed Border Patrol agents

CHARLOTTE — A federal judge has dropped the last charge against a man who was taking pictures of Border Patrol agents before they chased him down in north Charlotte.

The incident occurred during the crackdown last fall, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Miguel Martinez was charged with impeding or interfering with federal officers.

A judge has previously dismissed part of a charge that claimed Martinez hit agents with his van.

VIDEO: Judge dismisses charge against driver who swerved around ICE agents in viral video

