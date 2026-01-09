‘Feel like an idiot’: Woman regrets hiring timeshare exit company

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Cindy Sellers says she bought a timeshare years ago. “Glad I had it. Got some wonderful vacations, but my family does not want it,” she said.

As fate would have it, she says an exit company, TS Compliance Group, held a seminar at a nearby restaurant, offering help breaking up with timeshares.

“I feel like an idiot for doing it in the first place. But I trusted them and believed it,” she said.

Sellers says she signed up and paid more than $11,500. After all, TS Compliance called themselves “timeshare cancellation experts” and gave her a “certificate of guarantee,” 100% of her money back if they couldn’t get her out of her timeshare within 12 months.

She signed that in November 2023, but says a year came and went, and nothing changed; that she was still waiting.

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke has reported on TS Compliance before. At last check, it had an “F” rating with the BBB.

He tried to get in touch with the company by calls, emails, and texts since September 11, 2025, but no one responded in time for this report.

If you want out of your timeshare:

1. The obvious: ask the company to let you off the hook. Just know: you may get out of the relationship, but you won’t get money back.

2. You can always see if someone will take it off your hands. Again, you may take a financial hit.

3. The extreme option: you can simply stop paying. Some say you may end up in financial or legal trouble if you do that. Others say you won’t. So Stoogenke says you may want to talk to a lawyer before going dark.

VIDEO: Family says company wouldn’t let them exit timeshare despite medical, financial hardships

Family says company wouldn’t let them exit timeshare despite medical, financial hardships

©2026 Cox Media Group