Student dies during fight at NC school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A student at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem died after a fight on campus on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 11 a.m., prompting a large response from authorities.

The Forsyth County Sheriff reported that the fight broke out at North Forsyth High School, leading the school resource officer to call for “all hands on deck.”

Classes at North Forsyth High School have been canceled for Wednesday.

Gov. Josh Stein posted this statement on X: “The stabbing that took place at North Forsyth High School is shocking and horrible. I am praying for all students in the community and their loved ones.North Carolinians need to be safe wherever they are — especially in school. I have spoken with Sheriff Kimbrough to offer my support. We must never stop working toward a safer North Carolina."

Officials have not released any information about what led to the fight or details about the victim or suspect involved.

