Final days ahead for Lincoln’s Haberdashery in South End

CHARLOTTE — Lincoln’s Haberdashery is in its final days. The eclectic neighborhood market posted on Instagram that this week is its last.

Chef Michael Shortino, who died in August at age 57, was behind that venture at 1300 South Blvd.

“His culinary talent, creativity and unwavering dedication have been the cornerstone of this restaurant, and his loss has left an irreplaceable void in our hearts,” the post reads.

Plans are to move forward with a new restaurant Shortino had been working on before his death to honor his memory.

