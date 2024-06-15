Fines for littering in North Carolina could double under new bill

RALEIGH, N.C. — Penalties for littering in North Carolina could get harsher, according to reports from WTVD.

The proposed changes are part of a bill that would double the fine for littering to at least $500 for a first offense of less than 10 pounds of trash.

Fines for larger amounts and subsequent violations would be higher, according to WTVD.

Senator Tom McInnis, who crafted the changes, said he is tired of seeing so much paper, cans, and other debris along North Carolina’s highways. He also said that litter costs taxpayers money.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, it spent $25 million in 2023 collecting trash on highways.

House Bill 199, which includes several other transportation-related measures, still needs approval from the full Senate and agreement from the House of Representatives.

An earlier version was passed last year, according to WTVD.

VIDEO: Charlotte man says he was arrested for littering at Transit Center

Charlotte man says he was arrested for littering at Transit Center A Charlotte man who sometimes stops by the Transit Center to buy a drink or something to eat while waiting on his wife to leave work says he was arrested for littering and loitering by a security guard









©2024 Cox Media Group