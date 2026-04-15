American Airlines pilot slams on brakes to avoid truck while taxiing at CLT

CHARLOTTE — An American Airlines pilot had to slam on the brakes while taxiing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday morning, according to ATC.com.

In air traffic control calls, you can hear the pilot say that he was trying to avoid a ground vehicle that went right in front of the airliner.

The plane was moving at a very slow speed and did not exceed 15 mph, according to FlightRadar24 data.

Channel 9 obtained the chatter from ATC.com.

Pilot: So, that white-black truck, they just went right in front of us, and we nearly hit them. I had to slam on our brakes. We had our taxi light on, and we had started moving. They need to be someone’s … got to be notified right away. That was really bad.

ATC: Ok, I’ll run the camera back. Which way was he heading? North or south?

Pilot: Uh, yeah, heading south.

ATC: It was a white-black pick-up truck?

Pilot: Yeah, I think it was Ops. Yeah, that was really bad.

ATC: OK, I see him. The Ops vehicle I got him now.

Channel 9 is working to learn more from American Airlines and Charlotte Douglas airport about whether anyone was hurt and why the truck crossed the taxiway.

©2026 Cox Media Group