CMS bus crashes during field trip near Mooresville

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg school bus was involved in a crash near Mooresville Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. along Highway 150, near Scottish Drive.

The bus was from Torrence Creek Elementary.

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The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the bus full of students was traveling back from a field trip at Patterson Farm. Another car was also involved in the crash.

Officials said no kids on the bus were hurt, but there were injuries in the other car.

The students waited for a new bus to pick them up. Patterson Farm is providing food and drinks for the kids.

Channel 9 is asking for more information about the condition of those injured and what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 5 hurt, including 4 students, in Mooresville crash involving school bus, official say

Officials: 5 hurt, including 4 students, in Mooresville crash involving school bus

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