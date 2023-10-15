Fire breaks out at P.F. Chang’s in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire battled a two-alarm fire at the P.F. Chang’s on Perimeter BLVD on Saturday evening.

Charlotte Fire said the fire is under control and they are investigating to figure out what caused it.

A captain told Channel 9 that the fire started in one of the walls. He said workers at the restaurant were able to get everyone outside safely.

MEDIC said no one had to be transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

